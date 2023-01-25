WATCH: Gorilla statue stolen from antique store in Montgomery County

A gorilla statue was stolen early Wednesday morning in Kensington, MD, according to police.

Montgomery County Department of Police says the statue was stolen around 3:18 a.m. from Design Emporium Antiques on Howard Ave. in Kensington.

According to police, the suspect cut the cable that was locking the gorilla statue to the front of the store and loaded it into a Chevrolet Colorado Z71.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Police ask anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.