Watch FOX 5 DC's "Beyond The Lens" Best of 2022 Special featuring our talented photojournalists

FOX 5's Beyond The Lens Special
In FOX 5's "Beyond The Lens," Shirin Rajaee takes a look back at the unique stories our talented photojournalists put together throughout 2022. Features photojournalists Jesse Burkett-Hall, Nelson Jones, Aaron Kurtz, Doug Wilkes, Ama Arthur-Asmah and Senon Davis.
Watch the special in full above or see individual clips in the story below.
Paulie's Push - Jesse Burkett-Hall
Retired flight attendant pushes cart from Dulles to the Pentagon to remember 9/11 flight crews
Veteran marches to bring awareness to gun violence - Nelson Jones
For the sixth year in a row, 65-year-old Marine Corps veteran Jamal Johnson marched from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. to bring awareness to the important issue. FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones talked to him along the way.
DC Fire and EMS honors fallen firefighters - Aaron Kurtz
On Saturday, fire officials in D.C. honored firefighters who died in the line of duty this past year. The ceremony was the final event commemorating the 150th anniversary of the D.C. Fire Squad. FOX 5 photojournalist Aaron Kurtz was there to capture the special ceremony.
Baka Bootcamp - Doug Wilkes
Baka Bootcamp held at Lincoln Memorial
It was a powerful and special moment at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, as the Baka Bootcamp, put on by prosthetic company Hanger Clinic, was helping amputees overcome adversity.
Local artist hopes to keep needlepoint art alive - Ama Arthur-Asmah
Local artist Billye Schley is doing what she can to keep the practice of needlepoint art alive! FOX 5 photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah spoke with Schley about her mission. Schley's artwork is on display at the Signal Financial Federal Credit Union City Center Event Space until Monday, Oct. 31. The space is open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Prince George's County 9-year-old becomes dirt bike champion - Ama Arthur-Asmah
FOX 5 video journalist Ama Arthur-Asmah spoke with a 9-year-old from Clinton, Maryland who is making big waves in the world of dirt biking.
PGA HOPE rehabilitative golf event - Nelson Jones
Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine veterans were at the Congressional Country Club Monday for a PGA H.O.P.E. golf event. Hope is an acronym, which stands for helping our patriots everywhere.
Fairfax animal shelter welcomes rescued beagles - Joe Hammond
Nearly two dozen dogs rescued from Envigo medical facility in Cumberland, Virginia made their way to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station. FOX 5 was there to watch these animals' lives change for the better right in front of our eyes.
Washington Capitals' mascot Biscuit helps train other service dogs - Senon Davis
FOX 5 Photojournalist Senon Davis catches up with Washington Capitals' mascot Biscuit who is busy at work helping America's Vet Dogs train other service dogs for veterans.