WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway.

Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect.

Police say the carjacking occurred Monday morning near South Kings Highway and Woodstone Place.

After the vehicle was stopped near I-95, police say they were able to take the suspect into custody and that charges are pending.