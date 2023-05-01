Watch: Driver rescued after going over California cliff, plunging more than 500 feet

First responders had to rescue an injured driver after their car went over a cliff and plunged several hundred feet off a California cliff.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a ravine at Mt. Tamalpais last Friday.

The driver also suffered major injuries.

Authorities said three Airforce Airmen witnessed the crash and went down the ravine to help the driver.

RELATED: LAFD airlifts woman after 100-foot crash down cliff off Mulholland Drive

A Marin County fire captain later arrived and rappelled down to the vehicle before using life-saving measures while the paramedics were en route.

The driver was extracted and taken to a local hospital.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle plunged about 530 feet and a tree had stopped the vehicle from further falling.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



