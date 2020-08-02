WATCH: Cement truck rams car through Northwest DC

article

Shocking cellphone footage captures a cement truck pushing a car for a whole city block in Northwest D.C.

Lakia Gray tells FOX 5 that she and her husband were in the car around 3 p.m. Friday when a Vulcan cement truck hit them near Thomas Circle at 14th and L streets, NW.

A bystander's cellphone footage shows the scene:

Gray says she and her husband weren't hurt, but could have been.

They say they called the police, who Gray says did not ticket or otherwise discipline the truck driver.

FOX 5 reached out to D.C. police, who acknowledged the Grays' call at 2:36 p.m. Friday but said there were "no additional details to provide."