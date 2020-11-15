Washington's Week 10 Keys to the Game against Detroit

article

Alex Smith is back in the driver's seat, and he's gonna have to rev up Washington's offense today against Detroit.

The Washington Football Team is in Motor City to take on the Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX 5.

Detroit is in last place, but at 3-5 is still having a better 2020 campaign than Washington.

Washington (2-6) remains firmly in the playoff chase in the paltry NFC East, but is coming off a disappointing loss at home to the New York Giants.

Washington is Alex Smith's team again after starting quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a broken ankle against New York. Former 1st-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins remains on the bench for now.

Sunday's matchup also presents a reunion between the Washington Football Team and running back Adrian Peterson, who joined the Lions after being cut by Washington in September.

Former Washington Tight End and Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker joined FOX 5 Game Time this morning with his keys to the game: