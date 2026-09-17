The Brief The Washington Sun has partnered with FOX 5 DC and other regional news outlets to launch "All‑DMV." The new collaborative will expand high school sports coverage across the Washington, D.C., area. Michael Errigo will lead All‑DMV, and Noah Ferguson will lead reporting.



The Washington Sun has partnered with FOX 5 DC and other regional news outlets to launch "All‑DMV," a new collaborative aimed at expanding high school sports coverage across the Washington, D.C., area.

The initiative will begin with coverage of football, soccer and volleyball in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Arlington County and Fairfax County.

All‑DMV will feature a weekly Player of the Week story recognizing five standout athletes, along with features on teams, coaches and emerging trends. Stories will appear on FOX 5 DC and FOX LOCAL, as well as other participating outlets.

The collaboration is designed to fill the void left after The Washington Post ended its high school sports coverage earlier this year.

Washington Sun teams up with FOX 5 DC for new 'All DMV' high school sports collaboration

Michael Errigo, deputy editor of local news and sports at The Washington Sun, will lead All‑DMV. Errigo previously served as high school sports editor at The Washington Post and produced its All‑Met selections. Noah Ferguson, who also covered high school sports for the Post, will lead reporting.

Player of the Week selections will be based on polling from local coaches, community feedback and Ferguson’s observations. Each season will conclude with a celebration honoring the winners.

Readers can find All‑DMV coverage on the Washington Sun’s website and subscribe to the outlet’s local newsletter.

Washington Sun teams up with FOX 5 DC for new 'All DMV' high school sports collaboration