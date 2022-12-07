Washington Spirit to play all home games at Audi Field

Washington Spirit fans will be able to watch the women’s soccer club at Audi Field for the 2023 season.

Since the team started in 2013, they have been bounced around to fields all over the district including Segra Field in Leesberg and the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyd.

Despite leaving Loudoun Country for the Navy Yard, the team plans to continue practices in Leesberg and will have special events to continue supporting the place the team called home for so many years.

"The state-of-the-art Audi Field will allow our athletes to perform at the highest level and produce the best results possible," says the new President of soccer operations for the team, Mark Krikorian. "It is one of the best professional soccer stadiums in the country and it is where our club belongs. We are looking to dominate in the District."

The club will also be adding new features and investments to further improve the fan experience in the 2023 season.

Current Washington Spirit and DC United season ticket holders will be able to purchase 2023 season tickets before they are available to the general public on Dec. 20.

To request priority access to the 2023 season click here.