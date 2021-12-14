Washington places Jon Allen, 3 others on the COVID-19 list; staffer positive for Omicron variant

The Washington Football Team placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a result of positive tests.

The team said DT Jonathan Allen and LB David Mayo as well as practice squad players DE William Bradley-King and TE Temarrick Hemingway were added to the list.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, a Tier 3 staffer with the team also tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant -- the first known case of the variant in the league.

In total, 36 NFL Players – 25 on active rosters and 11 on practice squads – were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.