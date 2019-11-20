Washington Monument elevator gets stuck, 40 people evacuated: NPS

The elevator inside the Washington Monument will be closed for the rest of the day after getting stuck Wednesday afternoon.

National Parks Service spokesperson Mike Litterst says approximately 40 people were escorted down the stairs by staff members, but no one was in the cab at the time the elevator stopped.

A service contractor is on site working to repair the elevator.

NPS officials say they are hoping the Monument will be able to reopen on Thursday morning.

On Nov. 16, the Monument was closed due to a loss of power to the system that allows NPS rangers to access the elevator controls.