Washington Freedom chosen as name for DC’s professional cricket team

D.C.'s professional cricket team has a name! The Washington Freedom will represent the nation's capital this summer in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket.

The team name and logo were unveiled Wednesday. The design will feature red, white and blue colors, stars from the District's flag, and a bat and ball representing the sport.

The Washington Freedom

"The Washington D.C. area is home to hundreds of thousands of cricket fans, and it's an honor to be able to bring a professional team to the nation's capital with the Washington Freedom to compete in the groundbreaking Major League Cricket championship this summer," said Sanjay Govil, the team's lead investor, in a statement. "The team's mark and colors are a perfect fit for a team from the nation's capital to compete on the global stage MLC provides for the world's second most popular sport, which has more than 2.5 billion fans."

The MLC season begins in July and will feature 19 matches. The Freedom will compete with teams representing Texas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

While the Freedom will not host any home games this season, team officials say they have launched a feasibility study with George Mason University to consider building a new multi-purpose cricket and baseball facility on the school's Fairfax Campus. The team hopes to have that facility ready for the 2025 season.