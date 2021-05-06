Washington Football Team to welcome back fans at full capacity in the fall

The Washington Football Team has announced they will be welcoming back fans to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity.

The team says they will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField.

"As we have always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff and players is our top priority. We take our responsibility to create a safe return for fans very seriously, and we do so with the confidence and collaboration of our state and local public health authorities with whom we stay in constant contact to assure proper protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Washington Football Team President Jason Wright. "Following the 2020 season, our organization was praised for its infection control approaches, and we now endeavor to build on this track record by providing a safe and fun 2021 gameday experience for our fans, the best in all of football," Wright continued.

Currently, the state of Maryland allows outdoor venues to operate at 50% capacity.

"I am hopeful that we can all come back to FedExField in the fall and watch our defending NFC East Champions make another playoff run. And just like the players on the field, we must all continue to work as a team off the field to make sure all of our neighbors and loved ones get vaccinated," said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

To celebrate fans returning to FedExField this season, the Washington Football Team is waiving all single-game ticket fees for the first 24 hours, beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 when the 2021 schedule is released. Fans can visit washingtonfootball.com/tickets for additional details and to purchase tickets.

"Maryland continues to make steady progress on our health and economic recovery and working with the Washington Football Team to get fans safely back to FedExField is an important part of that process," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "To help make that possible, I continue to encourage all eligible Marylanders who have not yet been vaccinated to go out and get your shot at one of the more than 3,000 points of distribution across our state."

For updates on the state of Maryland’s public health guidance and response to COVID-19, as well as information on booking vaccination appointments, please visit covidlink.maryland.gov.