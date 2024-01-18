DC Winter Restaurant Week: Our top 10 picks for delicious deals

D.C. Winter Restaurant Week is underway! This year’s event runs through Sunday, Jan. 21 and more than 250 dining venues are participating.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s bi-annual event allows diners to experience some of D.C.’s best restaurants at an affordable price.

Participating restaurants are offering three-course lunches and brunches for $25 or $35 and three-course dinners for $40, $55 and $65.

With so many choices, it can be hard to narrow it down but FOX 5 has you covered. Here are 10 of our top picks for this year:

Boqueria | Spanish

This Barcelona-style tapas bar serves a menu of Spanish classics like paella, churros, sangria, and more in a lively, modern space. With two locations in DuPont and Penn Quarter and multiple price points, you’ll want to enjoy small bites at this vibrant eatery.

$25 Brunch

$25 Lunch

$40 Dinner

$50 Dinner

Gravitas | New American

Gravitas is located in Ivy City, with a seasonally changing menu curated by Chef Matt Baker. This Michelin-starred decedent dining experience is one of the best in the city!

$65 Dinner

Enjoy coastal favorites and New England beach fare classics like lobster rolls, daily fish specials, or dive into a selection of raw oysters, tartar and ceviche.

$55 Dinner

Lulu’s Wine Garden | Wine Bar

This cute and cozy wine bar offers a casual, communal reimagined dinner party fare, and a fun and affordable wine list. Think chic, backyard wine party with delicious shareable dishes.

$25 Brunch

$40 Dinner

Moon Rabbit | Vietnamese

This modern Vietnamese restaurant located at the Wharf has been celebrated in Food & Wine Magazine, named one of the 10 Best Restaurants in the U.S. in 2023. The menu features elevated breakfast, brunch and dinner options, plus cocktails, wine & beer.

$65 Dinner

A staple in the Adams Morgan neighborhood that serves up delicious Japanese Cuisine. Chef Masako Morishita is offering a three-course dining experience that highlights some of the best Perry's has to offer.

$55 Dinner

Pupatella Dupont | Neapolitan Pizza

Pupatella serves up certified authentic Neapolitan Pizza. This chain still delivers genuine pies that are sure to make your mouth water. Enjoy a mix of classic Italian flavors and some new-age twists.

$25 Lunch

$35 Lunch

$55 Dinner

Rasika | Indian

Rasika, a modern Indian Cuisine spot, is offering lunch and dinner options showcasing a wide variety of flavors.

$35 Lunch Menu

$55 Dinner Menu

WHINO | Global & International

WHINO, is a modern eatery where you can enjoy craft cocktails, beer, wine and globally inspired social plates as you explore the 6,200-square-foot restaurant and art gallery. Located in Ballston Quarter in Arlington, this open concept venue gives a fun and refined experience.

$40 Dinner

$55 Dinner

Xiquet | Mediterranean

International award-winning Chef Danny Lledo serves up Valencian dishes in an intimate dining room complete with a wood-fire kitchen. It is quite the experience!