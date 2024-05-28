Expand / Collapse search

Washington Commanders' kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

Published  May 28, 2024 3:39pm EDT
Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON - Washington Commanders' kicker Brandon McManus is facing sexual assault allegations by two women in a new lawsuit. 

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Brandon McManus (10) is seen during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, August 19, 2023. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This all stemming from a team flight overseas to London last year, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. 

According to ESPN, the two women filed a lawsuit Friday night in Duval County Circuit Civil Court. They accuse McManus of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them. They also accuse the Jaguars of failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team.

ESPN reports they are seeking in excess of $1 million and are demanding a jury trial.

McManus signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Washington Commanders on March 14.