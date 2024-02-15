Washington Commanders coaching staff announced

The Washington Commanders released their full coaching staff, including some new changes.

This all comes just weeks after the team announced their decision to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach. Fans expressed mixed feelings over the selection of Quinn for the team’s new head coach. Some fans were even disappointed about the pick.

"His defense fell apart. We already went through Norv Turner. I don’t want another Norv Turner," fan Jonathan Beiser. "Advice for Dan Quinn? Stay in Dallas."

The welcoming of new ownership has come with a number of changes. The team recently announced the firing of former head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera was relieved of his duties after the team ended their disappointing season with a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They ended the year with a 4-13 record.

Shortly after, the team welcomed Peters — previously the assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers — to head up the team's leadership.