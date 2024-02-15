Expand / Collapse search

Washington Commanders coaching staff announced

Washington Commanders
Commanders officially introduce Dan Quinn as head coach

The Washington Commanders are introducing their new head coach to fans, and they have signed a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. Dan Quinn will look to guide the retooled Commanders to a winning season next year, and the coach says he's ready to work with his players to change the culture.

WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders released their full coaching staff, including some new changes. 

This all comes just weeks after the team announced their decision to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach. Fans expressed mixed feelings over the selection of Quinn for the team’s new head coach. Some fans were even disappointed about the pick.

"His defense fell apart. We already went through Norv Turner. I don’t want another Norv Turner," fan Jonathan Beiser. "Advice for Dan Quinn? Stay in Dallas."

An Open letter to Commanders fans on Dan Quinn

READ MORE: 'Stay in Dallas': Commanders fans appear lukewarm on new head coach Dan Quinn

The welcoming of new ownership has come with a number of changes. The team recently announced the firing of former head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera was relieved of his duties after the team ended their disappointing season with a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They ended the year with a 4-13 record. 

Shortly after, the team welcomed Peters — previously the assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers — to head up the team's leadership.

