Washington Capitals begin new season against Bruins Wednesday at Capital One Arena

Excitement is in the air at Capital One Arena as the Washington Capitals prepare to get their new season started!

The Capitals will host the Boston Bruins for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday to kick-off the season.

The team will start the year without center Nicklas Backstrom - and wingers Carl Hagelin and Tom Wilson - who are all rehabbing from injuries.

Before the game, fans can welcome their favorite players during the team’s Rock The Red Carpet event on F Street in front of the arena from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Players will walk the red carpet and will greet fans and pose for pictures.

Fans who want to bet on the games can visit Caesars Sportsbook which became the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility when it opened its doors in 2021.

A full list of home opener events can be found online.