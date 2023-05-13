Wanted Las Vegas woman arrested after commenting under news post about her case on social media

article

A Las Vegas, Nevada , woman with seven DUI arrests wanted for allegedly cutting off her ankle monitor was taken back into custody after commenting on a news article posted to Facebook.

Marion Reyes, 36, turned herself in to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Bureau on Friday, the day after a post from the Bureau asked the public for help locating her and purported that she cut off her ankle monitor.

"I never cut it off!!! An officer cut it off when I turned myself in. They continued to release me," Reyes commented on Facebook under a news post from News 8 saying police need help finding her.

The Traffic Bureau responded, "Then why not turn yourself in now? Let’s get this sorted out tonight."

Reyes spoke with an intervention officer Thursday night and surrendered on Friday, the Bureau said.

Last week, a judge ordered Reyes to spend two days in jail for missing a court date during a felony DUI program, according to News 8.

As part of a plea deal reached after Reyes was arrested in October for a DUI, which was her seventh since 2007, her last three DUI charges were reduced to one, and she was permitted to attend a treatment program. If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

Reyes must serve at least six months of home confinement and must have a device on her car.

Before October, she was previously arrested on DUI charges in April 2007, September 2010, April 2019, February 2020, July 2020 and August 2022, records show. At least two of the DUI accusations led to convictions.

The Nevada DMV last revoked her license in June 2022.

