Want a seat inside for Trump’s DC courtroom appearance? Here’s what you need to know.

Former President Donald Trump is expected in federal court Thursday to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He’s expected to arrive sometime around 3 p.m. The procedure is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Here is what members of the public seeking access to the arrangement need to do, according to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Public Access:

- The Court will have two overflow courtrooms available for members of the public to observe live video feeds of the proceedings, with total seating for approximately 150 people.

- Members of the public who wish to have a seat in an overflow courtroom must check in at the Ceremonial Courtroom (Courtroom 20) on the 6th floor of the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse, beginning at 10:00 am.

- Upon checking in, members of the public will be provided with additional instructions about the locations of the overflow courtrooms and timing and method for entry.

- Seats in the overflow courtrooms will be first-come, first-served.

- All electronic devices must be powered off while in overflow courtrooms.

As with Trump's former appearances in courtrooms in Miami and New York, the arraignment could be fairly quick — perhaps about an hour.