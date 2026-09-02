A decision on the future of data centers in Loudoun County will have to wait a little longer.

The Brief Board members delayed a vote on changing rules for data centers under development. Supervisors want 23 exempted centers to go through regulations, hearings and a final vote. Concerns include utility costs, noise, natural resource impacts and reduced space for housing.



Board members delayed a vote that would have changed the rules for several centers still under development. They said they want to avoid potential lawsuits and have asked the county attorney to review the proposal.

Last year, the board voted to require new data centers to go through updated regulations and public hearings before approval. Twenty‑three centers already in development but not yet built were exempted.

Supervisors Juli Briskman and Laura Tekrony want those 23 centers to be subject to the same regulations, hearings and a final public vote by the Board of Supervisors.

People on both sides of the issue spoke at the meeting. Loudoun County has more than 250 data centers, which make up 38 percent of the county’s tax base and contribute more than a billion dollars in revenue, according to county records.

Concerns about rising utility costs, noise, natural resource impacts and reduced space for housing and other development have driven the push for new regulations.

The proposal is scheduled to return to the board on October 6. The county’s Data Center Standards and Locations Initiative is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Vote delayed on proposal to halt Loudoun County data center projects