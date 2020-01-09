Volunteers needed at Arlington National Cemetery for annual removal of wreaths

Volunteers are needed at Arlington National Cemetery this weekend for the annual removal of wreaths.

Known as "Wreaths Out," volunteers are expected to help remove more than 245,000 wreaths that were placed during the holiday season in remembrance of our nation’s fallen service members.

Arlington National Cemetery

Wreaths Out will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 11. Volunteers should use all four entrances to access the cemetery which include Memorial Avenue, South gate and for DoD cardholders, the Old Post Chapel gate. Expect traffic and delays around the area.

More information can be found online.