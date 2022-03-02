Vodka company promotes ‘American Stallion,’ calls for rebranding Moscow Mule amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

An Indiana-based vodka company is promoting a new cocktail, "American Stallion," while calling for the rebranding of the Moscow Mule amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fuzzy’s Spirits said rebranding the Moscow Mule as the American Stallion was important to support and "empower democracy in all countries."

Fuzzy's Vodka 'American Stallion' (Fuzzy's Vodka)

"Fuzzy’s is standing proud in supporting their democratic allies with the launch of the American Stallion, a patriotic cocktail made with Fuzzy’s American Vodka," the company said in a statement, adding that proceeds would benefit the American Red Cross.

The Moscow Mule's origin has been debated, but the consensus is that it originated as a cocktail in New York in the early 1940s, shortly after Russian vodka was introduced in the U.S.

Fuzzy's COO Paul Massey told Fox Business the company got the idea to rename the Moscow Mule with an "American democracy spin to it and remove any connotation that has anything to do with Russia."

Over the past week, the boycott against vodka has grown. Total Wine and More, which operates more than 200 stores across 27 states said on Monday it had removed all Russian-made products from its shelves.

