Virginia woman wins $50K Powerball prize using lucky numbers found in fortune cookie

A Virginia woman won a $50,000 Powerball prize using lucky numbers she found in a fortune cookie.

It happened to Tierra Barley of Henrico who got five numbers in the May 8 drawing.

She told lottery officials that she once found the digits in a fortune cookie and uses them whenever she plays Powerball.

She also said she nearly lost the winning ticket after leaving it behind at the Varina Superstore Supermarket on Darbytown Road after she bought it. Luckily, when she returned, another lottery player helped her find it.

The winning numbers in the May 8 drawing were 7-41-43-44-51, and the Powerball number was 5. Her ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.