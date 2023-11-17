Virginia wildfire smoke, haze triggers air quality alerts in DC region

A Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert is in effect for Winchester and the eastern West Virginia panhandle Friday as drifting smoke from a Virginia wildfire moved across the area.

The wildfire was reported over the weekend in the Matts Creek area of Virginia located about 30 miles northwest of Lynchburg.

Virginia wildfire smoke, haze triggers air quality alerts in parts of DC region

The fire spread during the week and burned nearly 3,000 acres. Smoke from the blaze was evident in some parts of the D.C. area by Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service says a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

The effects can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

The wildfire smoke contributed to foggy conditions Friday morning. Any lingering smoke if expected to clear out of the area by Friday night.

Earlier this year smoky air from Canada's wildfires shrouded broad swaths of the U.S., prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from pollution concerns.