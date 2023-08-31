Virginia middle school teacher arrested for sexual offenses with a minor, police say

A Northern Virginia teacher was arrested earlier this month for alleged sexual offenses with a minor, according to a letter from his previous employer.

Jonathan Robert Burns, a former math teacher at Potomac Middle School, was arrested on August 25 for "computer use to commit certain sexual offenses with a minor," according to a letter the school sent to families.

Police tell FOX 5 that the arrest is part of an active investigation.

Burns had not been in the building at Potomac Middle School since March 2023, according to Prince William County Public Schools. He officially resigned in June 2023 and began teaching at AG Wright Middle School in Stafford.

Stafford County Public Schools told FOX 5 in an email that as soon as they were made aware of the allegations, they immediately removed Burns from the school and ended his employment. Stafford County Public Schools says they conduct a background check on all new employees which includes the Virginia State Police, the Department of Social Services and contact the former employer which in this case would be Prince William County Public Schools.

One victim's family member spoke exclusively with FOX 5.

"[Burns was] asking my family member to send pictures of himself, and when my family member declined, he was asking, 'Why, are your parts not pretty?' And proceeded to also text, asking if my family member was sexually active, and totally crossed the line and sadly, it was a teacher that they trusted," said the family member.

FOX 5 learned the victim’s family confronted Burns after a sexually explicit conversation between Burns and the victim and other students.

Burns reportedly had more than 120,000 followers on TikTok. It appears his account has since been deleted.

"In this matter, the individual had no prior convictions for barrier crimes and no record with Department of Social Services. Stafford Schools also contacted the former employee’s former employer to ensure he was eligible for employment with Virginia schools prior to hire, and the former employer indicated no issues or concerns. Had the former employer had any knowledge of inappropriate conduct, they would have a legal obligation to disclose this information to us," said SCPS in an email to FOX 5.

FOX 5 asked Prince William County public schools about this incident and we’re awaiting their response.