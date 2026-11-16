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The Brief Virginia Democrat Sen. Louise Lucas pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering, drug, money laundering and other charges. Federal prosecutors accused Lucas of leading a criminal enterprise that allegedly acquired and sold marijuana and laundered the proceeds. Lucas told a Virginia publication that she will seek reelection next year.



State Sen. L. Louise Lucas, a powerful Virginia Democrat, pleaded not guilty Monday to federal racketeering, drug, money laundering and other charges.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors accused Lucas of leading a criminal enterprise that they say acquired and sold large quantities of marijuana and laundered the proceeds. At a news conference and in charging documents, authorities said Lucas used her political power to insulate the operation from scrutiny and sought to influence Virginia marijuana legislation to financially benefit the alleged marijuana enterprise.

Lucas also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and of maintaining a drug-involved premises. A jury trial was set for mid-September, according to court records that also reflected her not guilty plea.

One of her attorneys, Anthony Capozzolo, said by email that Lucas "looks forward to litigating this matter in the future" and declined further comment.

The backstory:

The charges against Lucas were announced after the FBI searched her hometown office and a cannabis shop she owns in May.

Since 2021, marijuana has been legal to possess in Virginia, and many shops across the state have sold cannabis-derived products, but full recreational marijuana sales will not be allowed until July 2027.

A vocal critic of President Donald Trump, Lucas has served in the state Senate — where she’s currently the president pro tempore — since 1992. Before Monday, Lucas made clear she intended to contest the charges and has characterized the Justice Department's work in the case as an effort to intimidate her.

What they're saying:

Lucas has also told reporters she will not resign nor will she step down from her leadership role chairing the powerful Senate finance committee while the case plays out. Since her indictment, she's carried on with her official duties, participating in committee hearings while the Legislature is out of session.

Lucas, 82, told The Virginian-Pilot that she will seek reelection next year.

On Sunday, Lucas' legal team filed a motion arguing that Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Theophani Stamos of the Eastern District of Virginia violated a court rule dealing with the press and fair trials in statements they made at a news conference announcing the indictment. The court should impose "appropriate sanctions for those violations," Lucas' team wrote.

Scottie Howell, a spokesperson for the Eastern District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on the motion. Audrey Cook, a Justice Department spokesperson, said by email that the department "remains confident in its case and will not comment further on pending litigation."