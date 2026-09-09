Virginia State Police: 10 killed in 8 fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend

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The Brief Ten people were killed in eight fatal crashes in Virginia over the Labor Day holiday, according to Virginia State Police. Officials are urging drivers and pedestrians to do their part in preventing crashes. Virginia also saw 10 fatalities over the Labor Day Holiday in 2025.



Virginia officials are urging caution after a deadly Labor Day weekend on the roads.

What we know:

Ten people died in eight crashes during the holiday weekend, Virginia State Police officials said Wednesday.

That includes two adults and a child who were killed in a fiery crash on I-66 in Fairfax County on Sunday.

Police also said that another three of the ten people killed were pedestrians. Those fatal crashes occurred in Fairfax along I-395, in Alexandria, also on I-395, and the other in Emporia, near the North Carolina border.

This came despite Virginia State Police having all available troopers and supervisors on patrol over the long weekend. They cited more than 2,800 drivers for speeding and more than 1,500 drivers for reckless driving. That’s on top of 74 DUIs, more than 500 seat belt violations, and nearly 100 child restraint violations.

Altogether, police said they worked just about 850 crashes.

What they're saying:

"We really want people, especially as we’re going into the fall and into the holiday period in the fall, which is only a couple months away now, to really focus on the things that are necessary to get to your destination safely, which is drive sober, slow down, avoid distractions, and also buckle your seatbelt," said VSP spokesperson Matt Demlein.

Dig deeper:

Police said there were also 10 fatalities over the Labor Day holiday in 2025.

So far in 2026, officials said that fatal crashes in the Commonwealth are slightly down year-over-year.