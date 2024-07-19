Virginia Senator Tim Kaine confident Biden will prioritize nation in re-election decision

article

Speculation about President Biden's fitness for re-election is intensifying, with many questioning his ability to continue his campaign.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who is seeking re-election this year, shared his perspective on the president’s potential decision to withdraw from the race.

"My position has not changed," Kaine told FOX 5. "I believe Joe Biden is going to make the right decision for the United States, put country first. I’m not in the inner circle in those discussions, but I am sharing my views privately with the White House. I don’t have any doubt that the decision Joe Biden makes is going to be the patriotic one for the country."

Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential running mate in 2016, was asked if he believes President Biden is still capable of running the country. "Look, is he capable of running the country? President Biden has achieved a tremendous amount as president. The best measure of his capabilities is the record he’s put together, and the record has been extremely solid," he said.

Kaine also revealed that he has not spoken directly with President Biden recently but has been in touch with individuals in Biden's inner circle. "I have not spoken directly with the president but I’ve spoken with people who are very much in President Biden‘s inner circle and are very familiar with his thinking," Kaine noted.

Amidst these discussions, Dr. Bart Rossi, a clinical psychologist specializing in geriatric care, offered insights into the psychological aspects of Biden's decision-making process. "You know, psychologists talk about defense mechanisms that we all use, and one defense mechanism, of course, is denial. And you’re seeing that in my view with President Biden," Rossi said.

Rossi elaborated on how he would advise President Biden. "I would say to him, look, here’s a few clips. Here’s what we’re talking about. You may feel that you can do this job. You may believe it, but the optics are not there. Here’s where you’ve been fumbling. Here’s how you look. The perception is not good. So, in the best interests of the country, your family, and yourself, we need to take age off the table. That’s how I would frame this out if I was going to be an advisor on how to approach Joe Biden," Rossi explained.

As President Biden was last seen heading to Rehoboth Beach, moving slowly to isolate due to another COVID-19 infection, the pressure continues to mount on his decision. All eyes remain on President Biden as the nation awaits his crucial decision, which will have significant implications for the upcoming election and the future of American politics.