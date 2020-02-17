Expand / Collapse search

Virginia Republican senator announces gubernatorial run

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia Republican state senator says she's running for governor next year as an unabashed conservative on a platform of promoting gun rights.

Sen. Amanda Chase announced her candidacy Monday to a crowd of about 100 outside the Capitol on Monday, saying voters were unhappy with the state's new liberal direction under a Democratic majority.

Current Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is not able to seek a consecutive term under state law.  

A populist who often clashes with members of her own party, Chase represents a conservative district near Richmond and easily won reelection last year. But she faces strong headwinds in a statewide race. 