Virginia McDonald's shooting injures two employees, police say

Police in central Virginia are searching for a man who they say shot two workers in a McDonald's restaurant.

Lynchburg police say the incident Friday night began as an altercation in the drive-through window.

Police said in a news release Saturday morning that Sherwin Torrance Overstreet of Roanoke was a customer.

The news release says after the altercation began, Overstreet parked his vehicle, entered the restaurant and shot two workers.

He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

An investigation is ongoing.