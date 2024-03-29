Virginia man armed with semiautomatic handgun, two full magazines charged for attempted church shooting

A Virginia man has been charged with attempting to shoot a church in Haymarket.

According to officials, 35-year-old Rui Jiang of Falls Church, Virginia was indicted by a federal grand jury with attempting to obstruct the congregants of the Park Valley Church in Haymarket, Virginia, in the free exercise of their religious beliefs. The indictment stated Jiang's attempted act involved a dangerous weapon and an attempt to kill, and included both threats and a firearms violation.

Jiang began posting online threats against the Park Valley Church on the evening of Sept. 23, 2023, according to court documents. Officials say on the morning of Sept. 24, 2023, police began searching for Jiang in response to a concerned citizen’s call about his online posts.

Officers located Jiang at the front entrance to the Park Valley Church while Sunday services were underway. He was armed with a semiautomatic handgun and two full magazines of ammunition. Police discovered five copies of a letter found in Jiang's home detailing an apology to the families "about to be slain."

"To the families of those men about to be slain – I am sorry for what I have done and about to do. May your tears not be cried in vain, but to celebrate how your loved ones had lived."

Jiang was arrested and detained by state authorities on Sept. 24. He could face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison.