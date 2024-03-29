George Mason ends negotiations with Washington Freedom to build baseball/cricket stadium in Fairfax

The president of George Mason University says the school will not move forward with the Washington Freedom on negotiations to build a temporary baseball and cricket stadium on the school’s West Campus.

"After hard work and due diligence from the team at Mason, we have concluded that this opportunity does not meet the strategic objectives and interests of our campus and community and the Washington Freedom," school President Gregory Washington said in a statement.

The school began to explore the possibility of a temporary joint-use baseball-cricket stadium on the university’s West Campus in Fairfax earlier this year.

The plan faced some opposition from residents who live near the proposed site.

"We remain committed to working together to grow the university and build a strong and sustainable infrastructure, including our athletics facilities, for everyone who participates with Mason," Washington continued.