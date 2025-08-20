This Virginia high school ranks in the top 5 nationwide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a country with tens of thousands of high schools, a single Virginia institution has earned a spot among the nation's top five.
What we know:
According to the U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best High Schools rankings, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, has been ranked number five in the nation. The rankings, which evaluate nearly 18,000 public high schools across the country, are based on a rigorous analysis of key statistics, including state test scores, college readiness and graduation rates.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is a public magnet school that serves students in grades 9 through 12. It is a well-known institution for its focus on science and technology.
The school maintained a 100% graduation rate and a college readiness score of 100. The school also had 2,015 students enrolled, the highest enrollment in the top 10 schools on the list.
According to the U.S. News & World Report, 100% of students have taken at least one AP exam.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology ranked in the top spot for Virginia high schools, Washington DC metro-area high schools and ranked fourth overall for STEM high schools.
The top spot on the national list went to BASIS Tucson North in Arizona.
The Source: This article was written with information sourced from U.S. News reporting.