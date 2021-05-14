Virginia Governor Northam says state in the midst of reviewing new CDC mask guidelines

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the state is in the midst of reviewing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

On Thursday, the CDC said the new guidance allows those fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

"I don't have plans on extending the state of emergency order but we will need to make some modifications - probably through an executive order - to allow people to wear a mask that perhaps haven't been vaccinated or still feel the need to," Northam told FOX 5. He said that his office is expected to issue statewide mask guidance sometime on Friday.

If Virginia follows the CDC’s mask-wearing guidance, guidelines for students in schools will still require them to keep the face coverings on as no one under 12-years-old is yet eligible to receive the vaccine.

Northam said no proof of vaccination mandates would be put into place in Virginia as the state relaxes COVID-19 guidelines but urged all eligible people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.