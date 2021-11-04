Virginia Governor Northam, Governor-Elect Youngkin meet to begin transition into office

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam met with Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin Thursday to begin what Northam calls a "smooth transition to his administration."

The current governor, his successor and the current and future first-ladies had lunch at the Executive Mansion in Richmond.

Northam congratulated Youngkin after he defeated former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe in the state’s gubernatorial election.

"We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity," Northam said in a statement. "It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins."

Northam said he encouraged Youngkin to continue investing in job growth, business and public education among other things. "This election brought record voter turnout for a non-presidential election, because Virginians are engaged and involved in our government and democracy. That’s something we can all be proud of," Northam continued.

