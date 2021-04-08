Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that he is endorsing Terry McAuliffe in the state’s race for governor.

In a tweet, Northam said, "I am honored to stand with Governor McAuliffe to keep our progress going in Virginia and take the reins of the post-COVID economy." In a statement to The Associated Press, Northam said, "Terry’s strong record of delivering for Virginians is exactly why we need him as our next governor."

"Governor Northam has been leading Virginia through this crisis so he knows exactly what it's going to take to rebuild from the pandemic: bold plans and tested leadership. I am honored to have his support," McAuliffe said in his own tweet early Thursday.

Northam cannot seek a consecutive term in office under Virginia law.

McAuliffe, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee and top party fundraiser, served as Virginia’s Governor from 2014 to 2018.

