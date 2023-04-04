Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin leading first international trip to Asia

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will lead his first international trade mission to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea in April.

Gov. Youngkin and the Virginia delegation will visit Tapei City in Taiwan, Tokyo in Japan and Seoul in South Korea from April 24 through April 29.

There, Governor Youngkin will meet with the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and global industry leaders to further strengthen Virginia’s economic and cultural connections.

"I’m excited to represent the Commonwealth in my first trade mission to Asia that will focus on economic development opportunities, our shared priorities and national security," said Gov. Youngkin. "Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will adva ce economic growth and prosperity in Virginia. In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to o r allies but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia and Ame ica."

Virginia is home to five business establishments from Taiwan, 133 from Japan and 25 from South Korea. This visit will be governor’s first trip to Asia as governor.