Virginia flight school closes abruptly, leaving students out thousands

A flight school in Northern Virginia abruptly shut down, causing students to lose thousands and thousands of dollars.

They exclusively contacted FOX 5, desperate for help on how to get answers.

Thida Aung paid the American Aviation Flight School $100,000 up front for the "Career Pilot Package" which includes training sessions.

However, the business suddenly closed, and now her money is gone, but she wants it back.

"It’s horrible. It’s really horrible. Not only the money. It’s not only about money, it’s about time, right?! Time is invaluable," Aung said.

She was caught off guard after realizing her dream of learning how to fly a plane could no longer take off. Aung says she spoke with the owner, Kevin Rylich, on the phone and he allegedly told her she would not get a refund.

"They are not taking any responsibility in any way and accountability," said Aung.

In an e-mail to customers obtained by FOX 5, American Aviation Flight School explains, "After reflection and exploring every possible scenario, we have come to the conclusion there is no viable path forward."

"It’s very hard to believe because there’s a lot of demand," Aung said.

The letter goes on to mention, "In September of 2023, Kevin suffered a massive stroke. Since then, he has had 5 more strokes/stroke-like episodes. The most recent stroke on July 19 was very serious … Kevin is dealing with several serious symptoms with no clear answers or treatment."

"If you’re doing business, you have your responsibilities, right? And like … you need some kind of integrity … to keep the trustworthiness in doing business because of course, we all have life’s difficulties and barriers that we have to overcome," Aung said.

FOX 5 did attempt to call and e-mail the business owner as well as their attorney for comment. We’re still waiting for a response.

As for the students impacted, they are exploring legal options to help them with this financial fight.