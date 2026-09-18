Virginia early voting begins Friday: What to know

The Brief Virginia early voting begins Friday. Signs are up and ballot drop boxes are out in Alexandria. All 11 House members and Sen. Mark Warner up for re‑election.



The much‑awaited midterm elections get underway Friday in Virginia, with statewide races for the House and Senate that could determine the balance of power in Congress.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the signs are up, the ballot drop boxes are out, and in the City of Alexandria, the doors open at 8 a.m. to officially begin Virginia’s midterm elections.

Virginia Democrat Sen. Mark Warner is running for his fourth term in Congress. He’s being challenged by Republican Bert Mizusawa, a retired two‑star Army general. In the House, all 11 representatives, six Democrats and five Republicans, are up for re‑election.

The old voter district maps remain in place, despite a successful referendum to redraw the lines to favor Democrats. The move was struck down by the state Supreme Court, which ruled the commonwealth didn’t give proper notice.

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Voters statewide will also weigh in on proposed constitutional amendments: one to affirm the right to reproductive freedom and abortion, another to remove the ban on same‑sex marriage (which is not enforced but remains in writing), and a third to restore voting rights for former felons.

Officials remind voters to check their registration status, vote in the locality where they are registered, and bring an acceptable form of ID.

Early voting times vary by locality. Most central locations, such as government centers or boards of elections, will open first, with satellite locations expanding by mid‑October.

Voters who want to use a drop box or vote by mail will need to request a ballot. The last day to do so is Oct. 23.

Here's more information from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Virginia Early Voting In-Person

You can vote early beginning 45 days before Election Day and ending the Saturday before Election Day. Before visiting your local registrar’s office, you may wish to check your registration status or call your registrar’s office. You can find your registrar’s phone number here . To vote early in-person, do the following:

Starting 45 days before Election Day, visit an early voting location in your county or city to vote early. Remember, the Saturday before Election Day is the last day to vote early.

You do not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early.

At the early voting location, you must provide your name and address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. To view a complete list of acceptable IDs, please visit our page. If acceptable identification is not provided, you must sign an ID Confirmation Statement or a provisional ballot will be offered and you are allowed until the Friday at noon following the election to provide a copy of acceptable identification to the electoral board or signan ID Confirmation Statement. Provisional voters receive a notice to remind them of the deadline and right to attend the electoral board meeting.

Accessible equipment and/or curbside voting is available upon request.