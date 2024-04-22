Virginia drivers must have insurance by July 1

All Virginia drivers will be required to have vehicle insurance starting on July 1, eliminating the option for Virginians to drive a vehicle uninsured.

Virginia drivers were able to register and drive a vehicle without car insurance if they paid a $500 fee at the time of registration.

Starting July 1, drivers will be required to buy and have proof of insurance. Anyone who refuses or neglects to submit the liability insurance information within 30 days will have their license suspended.

New Hampshire remains the only state that does not require drivers to have insurance.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2025, the minimum liability limits in Virginia will rise to the following: