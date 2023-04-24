Virginia driver's licenses get new designed aimed at celebrating Commonwealth

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is releasing a new design of Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards starting Monday.

The DMV says the new credentials incorporate the next generation of enhanced security features that are resistant to counterfeiting and illustrate the beauty of iconic Virginia imagery.

The new card features a look at the rotunda dome of the state capitol, the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower.

"The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features," said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. "Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time."

Some features remain the same as the previous cards issued since 2009. The driver’s license banner is blue, and the ID card banner is green. Driver’s licenses and ID cards for adults are still horizontal and cards issued to those under the age of 21 are vertical.

Those applying for a new license or ID card, REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement will receive the new design. Cards featuring the prior design will remain valid until the expiration date.

For more information, click here.