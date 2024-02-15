Virginia doctor battling ALS publishes eye-tracking memoir: 'The Impulse of Energy'

A Virginia doctor with ALS is writing his life story one letter at a time thanks to eye-tracking technology.

Dr. Dhaval Patel is in the fight of his life against ALS.

"My ALS diagnosis was a pivotal moment that turned my world upside down," Patel said.

But that’s not stopping him from telling his story through his own eyes.

"Since then, I have been navigating through physical changes and adapting to new ways of living," he said.

Virginia doctor battling ALS publishes eye-tracking memoir: 'Writing Became My Voice'

The father of two was diagnosed with ALS in November 2020. It's a disease that slowly paralyzes a person, limiting their ability to walk, talk, eat, and breathe.

"Emotionally, ALS has been a roller coaster for both me and my family," Dr. Patel explained. "We have constantly adapted, filled with moments of both grief and profound love."

To communicate, Dr. Patel uses technology that tracks his eye movements and, with the help of artificial intelligence, he’s able to respond in his voice.

"I was able to use videos from early in the disease and artificial intelligence to clone my voice online and make it realistic," he said.

That technology has helped him write his life story with the only part of his body he can still move — his eyes.

"Writing using eye-tracking technology has been both challenging and liberating," Patel said. "From positioning the equipment just right to dealing with the slower pace of conversation."

"Writing became my voice, allowing me to express myself and share my story with the hope of inspiring others to find strength and purpose in their struggles," he added.

Despite battling ALS for the past four years, Patel was a practicing cardiologist in Virginia up until about six months ago.

"ALS unfortunately attacks the body, but not the mind," said Dr. Warren Levy, president and chief medical officer at Virginia Heart, where Dr. Patel formerly worked.

"Even when Dhaval was unable to actually examine patients anymore, he was still coming to the office every day reading echo's, reading nuclear studies, communicating with patients, and he was able to be a fully functioning cardiologist," Levy added.

The magnitude of Patel’s diagnosis has been difficult, but as a doctor, his mission has always been to help others.

He says in writing his memoir he has found a new purpose while leaving behind a legacy for his two sons.

"If my story can motivate even one person to keep fighting and to cherish every moment, then I've succeeded in making something positive out of this difficult disease.

If you’re interested in learning more about Dr. Patel’s book, "The Impulse of Energy," you can find it here or on Amazon.

He also has hopes of writing a second book geared toward the children of those fighting ALS.

