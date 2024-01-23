Virginia considers ban on concealed carry in alcohol-selling venues

Gun violence and prevention is a hot topic this term inside Virginia's legislature.

Lawmakers want to ban concealed carry at clubs or restaurants that sell alcohol.

Meanwhile, a federal judge just blocked a similar law in Maryland.

Democratic newcomer Saddam Salim represents Falls Church and parts of Fairfax County. He says restaurant owners asked him to do something about patrons who wear guns inside their shops.

"They cannot figure out who has a concealed carry versus who doesn't because they can carry it in a restaurant, but you don't have to disclose that," Senator Salim said. "It's the waitresses that are going to be there that will be impacted by this. Those are the folks that came to us and asked."

Clare and Don's Beach Shack is in Salim's district. He says an incident there where a child found a forgotten gun inside the restroom moved him to push the bill.

The problem is that Maryland passed a similar law that was immediately challenged in court.

In September, a federal judge blocked the provision banning concealed carry in places that sell alcohol.

The judge said the law likely violates the Second Amendment's guarantee to keep and bear arms.

Gun rights advocates say laws like the restaurant ban are solutions to the problem.

"People like that have been carrying at restaurants. Permit holders since 2010, concealed firearms," said Philip Van Cleave with the Virginia Citizens Defense League. "You can't drink under the law if you carry concealed. So you're not mixing guns and alcohol, and there have been no problems. It has been a great success."

Salim is also pushing a bill to ban gun sales for those under 21 unless they are military or law enforcement.

Just last week, a federal appeals court struck down a similar Connecticut law saying it runs afoul of the Supreme Court's recent decision affirming the right to carry a gun in public.

Another hurdle before these bills could get challenged in court is they require the governor's signature.

A spokesperson for Governor Glenn Youngkin reiterated what the governor said earlier this month that Virginia already has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, and he's focused on harsher penalties for gun crimes.



