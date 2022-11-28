Virginia Congressman Don McEachin dies after battle with cancer

Congressman Aston Don McEachin, the community leader, lawyer and U.S. Representative for Virginia's fourth district, has died, according to his staff. He was 61 years old.

Tara Rountree, McEachin's chief of staff, said the revered congressman died Monday after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

"We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013," Rountree said in a statement. "Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first."

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 17: U.S. Representative Donald McEachin joins Virginia SEIU members and workers from across industries demand good union jobs, investments in care for working families, and a democracy that works for all at a roundtable

Rountree said McEachin's office will remain open and continue to serve constituents until a new representative is elected.

The Democratic congressman leaves behind his wife, Colette McEachin, and their three children.

The family is asking for privacy at this time. Arrangements are expected to be announced over the next few days.