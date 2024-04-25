Virginia brewery claims gold at 2024 World Beer Cup

Fairfax County is now officially home to one of the best beers in the world.

Port City Brewing Company’s Optimal Wit was awarded a gold medal Wednesday in the Belgian-Style Witbier category at the 2024 World Beer Cup, which bills itself as the most prestigious beer competition in the world.

"To win for a traditional style, you know, you’re beating the top breweries in the world," lead brewer Mike Benish said Thursday.

The World Beer Cup awards ceremony was held in Las Vegas, and it honored the best beers in 110 categories. Organizers said that throughout 14 sessions spanning seven days, a panel of 280 judges from 37 countries evaluated more than 9,000 entries.

Optimal Wit competed against 88 other entries in the Belgian-Style Witbier category.