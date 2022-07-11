Viral arrest video shows Fairfax Co. police officers pointing guns at a juvenile

A viral video depicting two Fairfax County police officers pointing guns at a juvenile filming an arrest is now under investigation.

The video was posted to Reddit by the person who took it.

It shows the person, who police have identified as a juvenile, walking up as officers detain someone. A female officer tells him to stop and approaches him with her gun drawn.

The juvenile asks, "Why are you pulling the gun on me?" And the officer responds, "Because you have a weapon."

He says, "What weapon?" And tells the officer she "looks dumb."

A male officer then approaches with his gun drawn screaming for the juvenile to get on the ground.

Fairfax County Police released a statement Monday saying:

"Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, a group of 3-4 juveniles entered the IHOP, 6655 Arlington Blvd in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County. One of the juveniles threatened the hostess while another lifted his shirt, revealing what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. The group departed but returned later attempting to get the employee to come outside to the parking lot. When officers arrived, the juveniles ran to a nearby parking lot, where officers detained two subjects and did not find a weapon. While detaining them, a third subject, who the officers believed to be involved, approached with something in his hands. Due to the nature of the call and not locating a weapon, officers ordered the subject to the ground at gunpoint. Officers determined the juvenile was holding a cell phone and filming. The three juveniles were detained and later released to their parents. The investigation has been assigned to a detective in our Criminal Investigation Division. As with all pointing of a firearm events, the incident is under review."

The video of the encounter has been viewed and shared thousands of times on Twitter and Reddit.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay responded to a commenter on Twitter saying there would be a "thorough investigation."

In a statement to FOX 5, McKay said:

"My office is aware of a video circulating showing an interaction between the Fairfax County Police Department and an individual filming with a mobile phone. The pointing of a firearm automatically prompts an internal investigation that will be monitored by the Independent Police Auditor for accuracy, objectivity, and impartiality. It is of paramount importance that FCPD officers follow departmental policies and procedures while also protecting the safety of all our residents and meeting the expectations of our community. My office will continue to monitor this situation and report information when it can be released to the public."