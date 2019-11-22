Violence interrupter shot and killed in Southeast DC, source says

A D.C. man who tried to bring peace to his community is dead after someone shot him in Southeast on Friday afternoon.

A source tells FOX 5 the man, who police have identified as 40-year-old Clarence Venable, served as a violence interrupter.

Venable was attending a training session on Dubois Place SE when a gunman approached and shot him.

An investigation is underway.