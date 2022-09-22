Vietnam Veterans Memorial vandalized, wreath burned

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall was vandalized on Wednesday, according to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

A Facebook post shows photos of a wreath burned that had been laid at The Wall as well as a name directory at the site.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund says they are working with authorities and are planning to replace the name directory as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, a man was arrested for defacing the Washington Monument with red paint and vulgar language.

44-year-old Shaun Ray Deaton of Bloomington, Indiana was taken into custody and charged him with trespassing, tampering and vandalism charges.