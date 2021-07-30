Video: White House ‘bike rack jumper’ caught on camera
WASHINGTON - A Fox News photographer at the White House on Friday caught a crook jumping bike racks and barricades on his cellphone camera.
In the video, police can be seen chasing the man, and jumping over racks in an effort to catch him.
The suspect has not been identified, now have police indicated what he might be charged with.
FOX 5 has reached out to the network and law enforcement for additional details