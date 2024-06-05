VIDEO: Tornadoes rip through Maryland bringing down trees, power lines

Powerful tornadoes moved through Maryland Wednesday evening, causing severe damage to homes, taking down powerlines and leaving debris scattered across the area.

In the 400 block of Dogwood Drive, a tree crashed through the center of the home, appearing to strike a bedroom, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue also responded to a similar incident in the unit block of Peony Drive, where another tree had fallen onto a house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that case.

Utility company Pepco was dispatched to address multiple downed wires in the area.

The tornado's path of destruction began in Poolesville around 7:00 p.m., impacting three houses in the Dogwood Drive neighborhood and another on Rolling Drive, where residents were similarly trapped.

Those residents, Piringer said, were safely removed from their homes without traumatic injuries.

