Video shows thieves steal ATM from Weis Market in Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County police are on the hunt for suspects involved in a bold ATM theft from a grocery store early Thursday morning.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects driving a white pickup truck straight through one of the main entrances of the Weis Market on Livingston Road around 5 a.m.

The video captures the suspects, dressed in all black and fully masked, loading the truck with various items before stealing the store's ATM and fleeing the scene.

Customers who frequent the store expressed their concerns to FOX 5, calling the incident a troubling sign of rising crime.

"It’s a sign of the times," one resident said.

Aside from the boarded-up entrance and skid marks inside, there is little visible evidence of the dramatic theft. However, police are hoping that releasing the surveillance footage will lead to tips from the public.

They encourage anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle to contact law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify the individuals responsible for the brazen crime.

Watch the surveillance video below: